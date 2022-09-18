Minister Coveney announces additional funding of €2 million to UN Agency for Palestine Refugees

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Simon Coveney, T.D today announced €2 million in additional support for the Palestinian people, following a meeting with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, in Dublin.

The funding will be allocated to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides essential services to 5.7 million registered Palestine refugees in the occupied Palestinian territory, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria. It brings Ireland’s total contribution to UNRWA in 2022 to €8 million.

Announcing the pledge, Minister Coveney said:

“I am delighted to announce this additional funding for UNRWA. Ireland is a longstanding supporter of the agency’s work with and on behalf of Palestine refugees."

“UNRWA provides a lifeline to the most vulnerable groups within the refugee population and its work continues to be essential. This contribution will help UNRWA to provide critical services such as healthcare, education, humanitarian relief and social services to refugees across its fields of operation."

"This includes Gaza, where ordinary people are suffering the effects of hostilities and the ongoing blockade.”