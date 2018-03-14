Minimum Standards of Shelter Repair and Upgrade - Technical Guidance [EN/AR]

1. Summary

Substandard housing limit residents’ ability to perform daily household activities with dignity and thus compromise the health and wellbeing of the women, men, girls and boys living in them.

Repairs and upgrades contribute to the protection of vulnerable populations, to preparedness and resilience building.

Upgrading housing units to the minimum standards is cost effective. It reduces the need for, and thus the cost of annual emergency winterization interventions.

To date, partners have adopted their own standards, and taken different approaches to the prioritization of intervention and of beneficiaries. This guidance is needed to ensure a minimum level of quality and equity across shelter cluster interventions.

Shelter partners support the State of Palestine’s policy for reconstruction, and this guidance is designed to work within the policy. However to maintain the humanitarian imperative it focuses on providing maximum coverage of needs to the minimum standards.

Considering the large caseloads and the limited financial resources, the minimum standards have been designed to address only the minimum essential elements that make a housing unit habitable. All partners are strongly encouraged to adhere to and not to apply higher standards than those indicated in this document unless sufficient collective capacity exists to address the overall needs.

In order to support the prioritization of households within the caseload, this guidance provides tools to assess the level of vulnerability of each household based on socio demographic and socioeconomic criteria, and of each housing unit based on the lack of essential elements in the minimum standards.

Developing standardised criteria for vulnerability and the different thresholds allows shelter actors to talk about relative vulnerabilities in equivalent terms and to map, track and respond to those vulnerabilities across the whole population.