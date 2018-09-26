Middle East Quartet Envoys’ Joint Press Statement - New York, 26 September 2018

The Envoys of the Middle East Quartet from the Russian Federation, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations met on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss the prospects for peace negotiations and the situation on the ground, in particular in Gaza.

The envoys expressed their deep concern over the continued escalation in Gaza.

The Middle East Envoys expressed support for the United Nations’ efforts to prevent further escalation, empower the legitimate Palestinian authorities in Gaza and address all humanitarian needs, including through the AHLC.

The Envoys welcomed Susanna Terstal as the new EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process and thanked Fernando Gentilini for his dedication, service and cooperation.

