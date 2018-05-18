Message from ACT General Secretary on the situation in Gaza

ACT Alliance condemns the killing of Palestinian people on their own land. Such disgraceful acts of violence must stop. The ACT Alliance stands in solidarity with its members, the ACT Palestine Forum, ecumenical partners and churches in the Holy Land and the global church in their ongoing humanitarian work, and in calling for an end to violence and the protection of human rights.

Since the evening of Monday 14 May 2018 Palestinians who were peacefully protesting on the Gaza side on the Israel Gaza eastern border have been met with Israeli live ammunition, resulting in over 60 lives lost and over 2800 people injured; this being the deadliest days of the Israeli – Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza War. The Palestinians were killed or maimed on their land, protesting for their right to return to their homes and lands; against the moving of the United States Embassy to Jerusalem; and protesting against the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The ACT Alliance condemns these completely disproportional acts of violence and violations of International Humanitarian Law, and International Human Rights Law, especially the right to Freedom of Assembly.

Ahead of the special session of the UN Human Rights Council on 18 May, 2018 to discuss the deteriorating situation in Gaza, the ACT Alliance supports the call for investigations of violations of international law in the events that have unfolded since 14 May in Gaza. The ACT Alliance condemns use of lethal force except as a last resort.

The ACT Alliance urges the Security Council and State Parties to the United Nations to step up efforts to find a peaceful resolution; and is discouraged by the outcomes of its Tuesday 15 May emergency meeting.

The ACT Alliance fully supports the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Jordan and the Holy Land (ELCJHL) in its statement of May 14 2018, for a two state solution “We want to see two viable and sovereign independent states, living side by side with agreed upon borders, and with Jerusalem as a shared city for Christians, Jews and Muslims”[1]

ACT Alliance reiterates its words of 12 March this year, when it launched a study on - The Protection of Space for Civil Society and Human Rights Defenders – the Case of Israel and Palestine- “The freedom of assembly and association is a fundamental right enshrined in international law. It is our moral responsibility to stand with those working in difficult contexts. Standing with human rights defenders who are working in restricting situations is standing with humanity".[2]

During this trying and difficult time for ACT members, the ACT Palestine Forum, ecumenical partners and churches in the Holy Land and the global church, the ACT Alliance extends its solidarity, and continues to accompany them in their humanitarian response, justice and peace efforts. An ACT alert on the situation heeding for support has been issued today as members are working frantically to do all they can to help.[3]

ACT Alliance reiterates its concern from December 7, 2018, “We call upon the international community to continue to recognize the international status of Jerusalem and to push for a peaceful and just settlement based on the UN Resolutions and respect for the human dignity and life of the Palestinians.”

Rudelmar Bueno de Faria General Secretary, ACT Alliance

