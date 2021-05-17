Mercy Corps Calls for an Immediate Ceasefire in Israel-Palestinian crisis

As the Israel-Palestinian crisis marked its deadliest day in the week-long conflict so far, Sasha Muench, Palestine Director for Mercy Corps says:

"Over the weekend we witnessed a horrifying escalation in the violence in Gaza: the indiscriminate bombing of densely populated residential neighborhoods, including the homes of Mercy Corps staff and other aid workers in Gaza. The number of displaced people has doubled, with the UN now reporting some 35,000 Palestinians have had to flee their homes.

"Saturday night the family home of one of our team members was hit by artillery shells and damaged, leaving two family members seriously injured. They feel fortunate to be alive. Families across Gaza live in very dense residential areas and are subject to widespread attacks. Many people, including our team members, are sheltering family members who have lost homes or loved ones. More than 50 children have been killed.

"In the midst of a global pandemic, people fleeing their homes have little protection or access to clean water and necessary hygiene supplies.

"We must have an immediate ceasefire and unfettered humanitarian access to those in need."

From our team members in Gaza:

Ibrahim Kuhail:

"All Gazans are exposed. The bombing in the last three days was massive. We can hear it all night.

"When my kids heard the bombing they put their hands on their ears and sleep like this. We try to sleep all together to support them and make them feel better. It's too hard."

Ghada Ibrahim:

"This isn't just about Gaza, it's about the discriminatory practices and injustice that all Palestinians are experiencing every single day.

"I feel devastated, my heart breaks to see my people; family, friends, colleagues, community members lose their homes, their loved ones, and their lives. Entire neighborhoods are being leveled, streets and infrastructure is being destroyed. Gaza will have years and years of rebuilding to do, it's as if we're going 20 years back in time."

Asmaa El Khaldi:

"My heart misses a beat every time I hear the horrific sounds of bombardment. We don't have shelters, but our arms. There's no safe place here, every single inch in Gaza is dangerous, and every single soul is a target.

When I wake up every morning, I check on my twin sister that's sleeping in the same room if she's still breathing, and I cry. I cry because I was lucky to make it to life...I cry of helplessness that I can not protect myself and my family, and I have to go through yet another day under this attack."