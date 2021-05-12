MedGlobal Condemns Devastating Violence against Civilians in Gaza and East Jerusalem

MedGlobal condemns the latest escalation of violence in Gaza and East Jerusalem. At least 26 Palestinians, including 9 children, were killed in Gaza from airstrikes in the last 24 hours. This comes after an escalation in hostilities amid ongoing protests against the forced evictions of Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem. The violence in Jerusalem has resulted in over 600 injuries so far.

MedGlobal supports health programming in Gaza, including support for the COVID-19 response and children’s emergency health care. Our health staff in Gaza are currently safe, but the escalation of violence is impacting everyone.

Rajaa, MedGlobal’s Program Director in Gaza, said:

“They asked for people to donate blood in the hospital, and I want to go, but I can’t leave my home because there have been too many attacks, even from the sea.

There have been at least 26 people killed here in Gaza, including at least 9 children, from the shelling and at least 200 people are injured. We are worried that the situation may escalate today and this week. Pray for Gaza, we are under severe bombing.”

MedGlobal also condemns the blocking of emergency medical aid to injured Palestinians in the in the Al Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem, and the reported police violence against Palestinian Red Crescent health workers. In the last five years, there have been at least 690 emergency medical workers injured and 68 ambulances damaged or destroyed throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, as documented by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. This is in addition to a longstanding blockade on Gaza, which has led to an acute lack of access to comprehensive health care and chronic shortages of critical medicine and medical equipment. A recent COVID-19 second wave, the ongoing electricity crisis, and a lack of safe drinking water further exacerbate the dire situation for civilians in Gaza.

Lucine Saleh, MedGlobal Executive Director, said:

“It is civilians – children, women, and men who are already living in harsh conditions – who bear the brunt of these hostilities. We urge the international community to take immediate steps to end these hostilities, protect civilians, and ensure access to medical care for everyone, including those in besieged Gaza.”