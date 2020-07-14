Mapping and Assessment of Maternal, Neonatal and Young Children Health Care Services in Gaza Strip, State of Palestine

Executive summary

The mapping and assessment of maternal, neonatal and child services was conducted in three different types of health facilities. Primary Health Care (PHC) Facilities, Neonatal Care Units (NCUs) and Maternity Hospitals were selected for the assessment in Gaza Strip, State of Palestine.

Five PHC facilities (Al Rimal (Gaza Governorate), Deir Al Balah (Middle Area Governorate), Khan Younis (Khan Younis Governorate), Rafah (Rafah Governorate), Jabalia (North Gaza Governorate), seven NCUs (Kamal Edwan (North Gaza Governorate), Shifa (Gaza Governorate), Al Naser (Gaza Governorate), Emarati (Rafah Governorate), Al Tahreer (Khan Younis Governorate), Al Aqsa (Middle Area Governorate) and European Gaza Hospital (EGH) (Khan Younis Governorate)) and six maternity hospitals (Al Tahreer (Khan Younis Governorate), Emarati (Rafah Governorate), Al Aqsa (Middle Area Governorate), Al Shifa (Gaza Governorate), Al Haraizin (Gaza Governorate), Kamal Edwan (North Gaza Governorate)) were covered through the assessment. The mapping study was conducted at the other 23 PHC clinics providing Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health (MNCH) services. Information on availability, accessibility, quality of delivery practices and financing of the MNCH services with a strong focus on gender considerations was obtained through the key informant interviews conducted with head doctors/directors of PHC facilities, Maternity Hospitals and NCUs. In addition, Focus Group Discussions were conducted among the end users of the MNCH services provided by NCUs. The purpose of FGDs was to find out more about integration of maternal health and gender issues in accessing the MNCH services by end users along with their satisfaction with services received.

A short summary of mapping study findings is outlined below and grouped around major areas of the health system related to the MNCH service delivery.