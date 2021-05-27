Malala Yousafzai donates $150,000 for children in Gaza

GAZA, May 27 – Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is donating $100,000 (£71,000) to Save the Children, $25,000 to KinderUSA and $25,000 to DCI Palestine to support families in Gaza as they begin the long process of rebuilding and rehabilitation after the recent escalation of violence with Israel.

Malala’s donation will help Save the Children provide lifesaving and life-changing help to vulnerable children, which will include repairing damaged schools, providing clean water and food vouchers, supporting children’s mental health and wellbeing, and providing nutrition services for pregnant women and new mothers.

At least 66 Palestinian children in Gaza and two from Israel were killed this month, and many hundreds were injured. Six hospitals, nine clinics and 50 schools were damaged in Gaza. Its infrastructure has been badly damaged, with water pipes burst and just six to eight hours of electricity a day as the hospitals that continue to function struggle to cope with the sick and injured.

KinderUSA is a leading American Muslim organisation focused on the health and wellbeing of Palestinian children. DCI Palestine is an independent, Palestinian organization dedicated to defending and promoting the rights of children living in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

Malala Yousafzai said:

“Like many others around the world, I am devastated by the brutality and inhumanity against Palestinian children. They deserve to live in peace, to feel safe in their homes, to be educated and to pursue their dreams – just like any other child. I hope these gifts will help them return to school and start the process of rebuilding their lives. I want Palestinian children to know that I stand with them and believe in their future.”

“I pray for a lasting peace in the region and call on leaders to protect every child’s fundamental rights.”

Jason Lee, Save the Children’s Country Director in the occupied Palestinian territory, said:

“We are immensely grateful to Malala for her generous donation to the children of Gaza as they begin the process of healing and rebuilding after 11 days of airstrikes. A generation of children is on the brink of a mental health crisis. A recent study by Save the Children found that a high percentage of children in Gaza show symptoms of depression, hyperactivity, aggression, and a preference for being alone, which is consistent with deep psychological distress. This most recent escalation will only have made things worse.

“‘While we welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza, it isn’t enough as Palestinian children are still denied their fundamental rights. Children have told us they imagine a world where they have equal rights and live in peace and security. We owe it to future generations to do everything we can to make this a reality.” ENDS

NOTES TO EDITORS: