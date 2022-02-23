Livelihood coping strategy index (LCSI) revision - Gaza Protection Consortium, Thematic Studies (JANUARY 2022)

Rationale

During previous years, because of various restrictions on questionnaires and limited coordination amongst agencies, each agency adapted the Livelihood Coping Strategy to meet their specific programme’s needs. Ultimately, continuous, and progressive amendments resulted in agencies having a different set of questions, different answer options, and different calculation methods, which affected the comparability of the results. Thus, this led to a poorer overview of households’ vulnerabilities, limited room to verify these information through triangulation of the results, and affected the broader understanding of the humanitarian landscape. Furthermore, none of the coping-strategies related indicators used in the Gaza Strip were strictly adhering to the recommended standards and its suggested phrasing for the most sensitive questions (e.g. “stop sending children to school to engage them in working for economic gain and/or productive household activities” was rephrased as “withdrawing children from formal education”, which does not capture the same aspect of the original wording).

Thematic Study on Coping Strategies

Taking on board the Cash Working Group (CWG) and ECHO’s requests to address this problem, the Gaza protection Consortium (GPC) conducted a thematic study on the coping mechanisms used in the Gaza Strip. The Coping Strategy study, through literature review and data collection, mainly focused on gathering evidence on the formerly used CARE CSI and how to best adapt it based on the full of list of recommended indicators, context-based identified coping strategies, frequency of use, and protection related implications. This aimed to gather the first pieces of evidence to begin the revision process of the LCSI.

Data collection occurred between October 20th and November 4th, 2021. The GPC team assessed 560 households across the five governorates of the Gaza Strip. Respondents were randomly sampled from the former beneficiaries’ lists of the GPC, with a representative sampling of female-headed and maleheaded households. Findings are representative at the GPC level and can be generalized to the broader Gaza population.