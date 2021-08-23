List of publicly available resources: Gaza Strip and UNRWA’s financial situation, August 2021

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (“UNRWA” or “the Agency”) frequently receives questions about the humanitarian situation and the Agency’s operations in Gaza and other UNRWA fields of operation from individuals, legal representatives, case workers and authorities outside UNRWA fields of operation. In response, the Agency would like to draw attention to available information as set out below.

UNRWA provides humanitarian assistance and mandated services, primarily in the form of basic education, primary health and mental health care, relief and social services, microcredit and emergency assistance to some 5.7 million registered Palestine refugees located within its five fields of operation (Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza) pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. While UNRWA’s mandate focuses on Palestine refugees, the Agency also extends services on a humanitarian basis to other eligible persons of concern to UNRWA as per the Agency’s regulatory framework and eligibility criteria contained in the Consolidated Eligibility and Registration Instructions (CERI) of 2009, including, among others, “non-registered persons displaced as a result of the 1967 and subsequent hostilities”.1 UNRWA has no mandate to operate outside its fields of operation, or to seek durable solutions for refugees.

UNRWA regularly publishes available information relating to its services and, where available, seeks to provide information and analysis on the humanitarian and protection situation in UNRWA’s fields of operation in cooperation with other UN agencies. The resources listed here contain recent information in relation to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and UNRWA’s operations, including the Agency’s financial situation. For the most recent information we recommend consulting UNRWA’s official website at www.unrwa.org as well as UNRWA’s webpage devoted to the emergency in Gaza at https://www.unrwa.org/gaza-emergency.