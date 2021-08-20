List of publicly available resources: Gaza Strip and UNRWA’s financial situation, May 2021

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (“UNRWA” or “the Agency”) often receives questions about our operations in Gaza and other fields from individuals, their legal representatives and authorities outside UNRWA areas of operation.

UNRWA provides humanitarian assistance and mandated services, primarily in the form of education, health and mental health care, relief and social services, microcredit and emergency assistance to some 5.7 million registered Palestine refugees located within its five fields of operation (Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza) pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA has no mandate to operate outside its fields of operation or to seek durable solutions for refugees.

UNRWA regularly issues publicly available information relating to its services and, where available, the humanitarian and protection situation in UNRWA fields. The resources listed here contain recent information in relation to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and UNRWA’s operations, including financial situation. For most recent information we recommend consulting UNRWA’s official website, as well as UNRWA’s new website devoted to the situation in Gaza.