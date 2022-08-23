Linking Cash and Voucher Assistance with Social Protection: A case study in Gaza

KEY TAKEAWAYS
PURPOSE
For more effective delivery of assistance to people in a context of complex crisis and to increase their resilience to future shocks, this case study explores the relationship between humanitarian cash and voucher assistance (CVA) and government social protection in Gaza. It discusses the current set-up, what the long-term goals for linking social protection and CVA might be and the short-, medium- and long-term steps needed to get there.
The focus is on multipurpose cash assistance (MPCA) and CVA that cover basic needs. More specifically, the topics addressed are:
the similarities and differences between humanitarian CVA and the current social protection programmes in Gaza, and the benefits of linking them;
understanding what the current system is working towards in terms of achieving equity, efficiency or fairness in the social protection system;
policy and programme-related opportunities to align or integrate efforts;
coordination needs and existing mechanisms;
barriers to linking CVA and social protection;
what nexus initiatives there are in CVA and social protection programming; and
recommendations (short-, medium- and long-term) for policy and programme influencing coherent social protection programming.