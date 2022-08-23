Linking Cash and Voucher Assistance with Social Protection: A case study in Gaza

KEY TAKEAWAYS

PURPOSE

For more effective delivery of assistance to people in a context of complex crisis and to increase their resilience to future shocks, this case study explores the relationship between humanitarian cash and voucher assistance (CVA) and government social protection in Gaza. It discusses the current set-up, what the long-term goals for linking social protection and CVA might be and the short-, medium- and long-term steps needed to get there.

The focus is on multipurpose cash assistance (MPCA) and CVA that cover basic needs. More specifically, the topics addressed are: