The life of Razan Al Najjar, a volunteer at a partner organization, has been taken

[Original in JVC Facebook written by Yoshie NIMODA (June 5, 2018); Translated by K. Iuchi]

Volunteer medic Razan Al Najjar of the Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS), a partner organization with whom JVC has been working for over 10 years, was killed on June 1st, 2018 upon being shot by a bullet to the chest at a protest in Gaza. With people being shot in succession around her, Razan, still 21-years-old, had been rushing to the aid of a wounded protestor when she was killed.

Some of you may have seen this on the news.

JVC attended Razan’s memorial held in Palestine (photo included). An attendee said, “Twice before, Razan had been wounded during demonstrations, and this time was the third time. I heard that she was a very heroic girl and that even when she herself was wounded, she would want to save people’s lives so she would go to provide aid. Since she was so good, Allah couldn’t help but call for her early . . . But this kind of thing should not be forgiven. To shoot a girl like that, I can only think they must have gone mad . . .” It seemed that feelings of despair and anger could not be contained.

Along with mourning Razan’s death, JVC condemns Israel’s excessive use of force toward the protests from March. These uses of military force violate international law. This kind of inhumane action should never again be repeated. We would like many to raise their voices together.

Please see here the emergency statement from PMRS. http://www.pmrs.ps/details-razan.php