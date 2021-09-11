‘Left in Tatters’: Catastrophic economic results of the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip in May 2021 [EN/AR]

On May 10, 2021, the Israeli army began a large-scale military attack on the Gaza Strip that lasted 11 days, throughout which they carried out thousands of air and artillery attacks on the small, besieged enclave inhabited by 2 million people. The attacks killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, destroyed thousands of housing units and economic facilities, and caused significant damage to infrastructure.

During the military attack, which Israel called “Operation Guardian of the Walls,” the Israeli army committed multiple and complex human rights violations, which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The Israeli army used massive firepower against densely populated civilian areas, violating a number of basic human rights, most notably the right to life, the right to housing, the right to work and earn a living, and the right to property.

Since the attack ended, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor released two reports – “Inescapable Hell” and “One War Older” – documenting the human rights violations that accompanied the Israeli military attack on the Gaza Strip in May 2021. This report examines the Israeli attack’s impact on the economic sectors of the Gaza Strip.

The data that the Euro-Med Monitor team documented shows that the Israeli military operations directly and indirectly affected Gaza’s productive sectors and economic structures, which were already fragile due to years of siege and the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Full report in English

Full report in Arabic