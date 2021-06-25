Learning on the margins (April 2021)

The evolving nature of educational vulnerability in the occupied Palestinian territory in the time of Covid-19.

Covid-19 has been a significant shock on the education system and Palestinian society more broadly. The severity and prevalence of Covid-19 in the West Bank and Gaza has varied since the coronavirus was first detected in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) in early March 2020, as has the nature of the response from Palestinian government and educational service providers.

The study explores the differential impacts Covid-19 has on various sub-groups of students, based on age, gender, location, and vulnerability status of the school and wider community, using existing data collected through NRC’s flagship psychosocial support and social emotional learning programme (PSS/SEL), known as the Better Learning Programme (BLP).

The study compares 2019 and 2020 data, collected as part of the BLP's implementation in Palestinian Ministry of Education schools in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip. The analysis also compares results between the most vulnerable and less vulnerable schools in Gaza and the West Bank.