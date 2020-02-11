11 Feb 2020

The Labyrinths to Health in Gaza (December 2019)

Report
from Médecins Sans Frontières
Published on 31 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (11.29 MB)

Introduction

Gaza: a 365-square-kilometre strip of land containing dozens of governmental, NGO and private institutions focused at providing health services to two million Palestinians. After several years of wars, political division and siege, the access to health for this population has witnessed almost a reversal. The availability of services is questionable. New departments open, but the essential components required to make them run are missing: drugs, equipment, and human resources. When these services are not available inside the Strip, patients have to seek them elsewhere. The ambition of attaining the essential right to health can take a Palestinian through an almost endless maze of obstacles imposed within and outside the Gaza strip.

Among the complex pathways to health, one of the most remarkable obstacles Palestinians from Gaza have to face is the Israeli controlled permit regime. In February 2018, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) and Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) published a joint statement highlighting the consequences of the permit restrictions Gaza patients regularly suffer. It made the case that the permit regime has negatively affected the life of thousands of people, even condemning some to death. Moreover, scientific research has shown that populations barred from travel for medical care are at increased risk of poor health in the long run, suffering the consequences up to 25 years later. The permit regime is an obvious expression of the implications of the blockade; but more importantly, it also implies that the structural cause for needing these exit permits is the lack of advanced medical services capable of responding to complex and specialised cases within Gaza.

Up until now, the health community has focused its advocacy on the permit regime for patients who seek services outside the Strip, but not enough interest has been given to understanding why these tertiary-level care services are not available inside Gaza. This study thus aims to bridge the current narrative with the concepts of sustainable access and proper development of the tertiary-level care services sector within the Strip.

Uncovering the multiple challenges of the specialised health services in Gaza and their nexus with the harsh reality of the exit permit regime is easier when it is seen through the eyes of Palestinians and from thereon explore the world that lies behind those experiences. Inspired from real life stories, MdM offers to accompany the AlGazaoui family on its journey seeking treatment for their different health problems. The report therefore does not follow a traditional structure deconstructing the technical components by thematic clusters, but aims to provide a more human experience for understanding the current challenges patients and the health system suffer in Gaza. The report focuses mostly on three medical specialisations: paediatrics, orthopaedics and oncology, as these represented almost 50% of all referrals between 2017 and 2018 and portray both general and specific challenges of Gaza’s health care system.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.