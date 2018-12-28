Kingdom of Saudi Arabia transfers $50M pledge made to UNRWA

During a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on 28 November, UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krähenbühl signed an agreement with Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSC), in support of UNRWA’s core health, education and social services in 2018.

This very generous and crucial USD50 Million contribution has now been transferred to UNRWA, confirming the unprecedented mobilization of support by donors and partners worldwide this year to help UNRWA to overcome its worst financial crisis ever.

Mr. Krähenbühl expressed his deep recognition and gratitude for the disbursement of this remarkable financial support, which comes in fulfilment of the pledge made by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques, during the Arab Summit in April this year. “We are extremely grateful for the generous support consistently provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in recent years. The exemplary 2018 donation of USD50 million to UNRWA’s core services is a new milestone in our important cooperation.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with its humanitarian and development bodies, is a valued partner to UNRWA. This year alone, the Kingdom has contributed over $160 million towards the Agency including projects across its five fields of operations making it one of the largest donors to UNRWA’s work for Palestine refugees.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre was established on 13 May 2015, under the high patronage and guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, aiming to provide humanitarian aid and relief to those in need outside of the Kingdom’s borders. The Center has provided humanitarian and development aid to more than 37 countries through international, regional and local partners in place.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.4 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

For more information, please contact:

Sami Mshasha

Chief of Communications, Arabic Language Spokesperson

Mobile: +972 (0)54 216 8295

Office: +972 (0)258 90724

s.mshasha@unrwa.org