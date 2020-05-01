King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) and UNRWA sign US$1 million Contribution for COVID-19 Response in Gaza

Today, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) signed an agreement for a US$ 1 million contribution from KSrelief, in support of the Agency’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Gaza.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency, Adviser at the Royal Court, the General Supervisor of the Centre, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini. This funding will provide life-saving medical devices, equipment and protective supplies to Palestine refugees in Gaza.

Speaking at the signing, Mr. Lazzarini said: “KSRelief is providing vital life-saving support that will enable UNRWA to procure medical equipment and supplies required to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and help save the lives of Palestine refugees in Gaza.”

UNRWA has a long-term relationship with KSrelief. KSRelief has been a strategic partner for the Agency, supporting its health services to Palestine refugees where we have on going health projects in Gaza and Lebanon that benefit millions of Palestinian refugees.

Years of socioeconomic decline, conflicts and closure have contributed to the weakening of the health sector across Gaza, with irregular maintenance of the infrastructure and uneven access to new medical supplies and equipment. This contribution will boost the Agency’s efforts to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and help the vulnerable community of Palestine refugees in Gaza.

Background Information:

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.6 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sami Mshasha Director of Communications, Arabic Language Spokesperson Mobile: +972 (0)54 216 8295 Office: +972 (0)258 90724 Email: s.mshasha@unrwa.org

Tamara Alrifai UNRWA Spokesperson Mobile: +962 (0)79 090 0140 Email: T.ALRIFAI@UNRWA.ORG