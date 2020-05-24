KAP analysis report of Bedouin communities for awareness materials (Date : 31/03/2020. Version 1.0)

From the 10th of March until the 29th of March MdM-Spain conducted phone calls to some Bedouins communities located under the administration of the Jericho Governorate and Area C. Here the following discovering:

Knowledge

• Most of the Bedouins communities define COVID-19 as a deadly disease whose symptoms are similar of those of the flu and that it can be transmitted through physical contact.

• Half of the communities did not know that high temperature and coughing are symptoms.

• Some of the communities know that some individuals can carry the virus without showing any symptoms but that are still able to infect others. This element constitutes a fear among the communities.

• All the communities know about the measures to mitigate the risks, especially the social distancing and the hand washing.

• None of the communities mentioned the importance to call the emergency number provided by MoH in case of detecting a suspected case.

• Only few interlocutors were aware about the isolation procedures to be taken in case of the presence of a positive case in the community.

• The information is hold by the most educated and the most experienced in the communities, that tend to be men.

• Regarding children, in some calls there were concerns about how to tell them about the nature of COVID-19 and why the life habitudes have suddenly changed. Many mentioned the boredom of the children and the difficulty in making them follow the social distancing rules.

• The main channels through which the communities receive information’s is phone messaging from MoH and communication companies (i.e stay home, be safe, wash your hand for 20 sec etc.), TV, social media platforms and radio’s.ç • Many communities mentioned that receiving the messages from the media tends to rise the stress and the anxiety.

Recommandations :