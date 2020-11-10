Joint Urgent Appeal to the United Nations Special Procedures on the escalating water and sanitation crisis in the Gaza Strip, occupied Palestinian territory

I. Introduction

Insufficient access to clean and safe drinking water and sanitation in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) has been a feature of Palestinian life for decades, with resources overexploited and water quality consistently deteriorating in parallel and as a result of Israel’s unlawfully pro-longed occupation and apartheid regime.

As a result of these policies and practices, today, Gaza’s residents live in a protracted humanitarian catastrophe, with around 95 percent of residents not having access to drinkable water. The urgency of this situation has already been repeatedly noted by several United Nations Charter-based or treaty-based bodies, including the Human Rights Council, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, the Human Rights Committee, and the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

However, despite an already catastrophic situation, the water and sanitation crisis in Gaza continues to escalate. In August 2020, Israel further tightened its punitive measures against the civilian population, inter alia, by closing the Karam Abu Salem crossing and by unilaterally imposing a ban on fuel shipments into the blockaded Gaza Strip between 13-31 August, which led to an electricity shortage that dramatically heightened the water and sanitation crisis.

Gaza’s residents are also struggling to stem the spread of COVID-19, thus adding another significant factor to the dire water and sanitation conditions in the Strip. On 24 August, the Palestinian Health Authority announced the detection of the first cases of COVID-19 outside of quarantine centers; a full lockdown was then imposed, keeping breadwinners at home. Without sufficient or clean water entering the home, or income to purchase trucked or bottled water, the sanitation conditions began raising new health and hygiene risks for the population of Gaza. Many of Gaza’s residents cannot implement even basic safety and preventive measures for COVID-19, such as hand-hygiene, leaving the Strip’s two million residents increasingly at risk.