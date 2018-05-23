23 May 2018

Joint Statement: State of Palestine Submits State Referral to the ICC

Report
from Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, Palestinian Centre for Human Rights
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original

On 22 May 2018, the State of Palestine referred the situation in Palestine to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, in accordance with Article 14 of the ICC Statute. In submitting its state referral, the State of Palestine highlighted crimes committed in the context of the settlement enterprise, such as the forcible transfer of Palestinians, the destruction and appropriation of their property, and the policy of mass arbitrary detention. Other crimes brought to the forefront were unlawful killings of peaceful protesters and apartheid.

The State of Palestine acceded to the ICC Statute on 1 January 2015. The Prosecutor has since examined whether or not there is a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed on the occupied territory, or by Palestinian nationals, since 13 June 2014.

The referral submitted by the State of Palestine underscores its commitment to the ICC and its engagement on Palestine. The ICC Statute, however, demands that the Prosecutor reaches a reasonable basis threshold before she commences an investigation, regardless of the step taken by the State of Palestine.

Al-Haq, Al Mezan, and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights have submitted five comprehensive communications to the Prosecutor, as part of her preliminary examination on the situation in Palestine. These communications have related to the 2014 offensive against the Gaza Strip, the Israeli-imposed Gaza closure, the use of the Hannibal Directive in Rafah, and crimes committed in the West Bank including Jerusalem. The organisations have also provided information on the lack of domestic investigations and prosecutions.

The Prosecutor has sufficient evidence before her to take the decision to complete the preliminary examination and open an investigation. Furthermore, Israel is not willing nor able to investigate and prosecute its nationals, in particular high-level military and civilian officials, for crimes committed against Palestinians. Therefore, Palestinians do not have recourse to justice through domestic judicial mechanisms and depend on the intervention of international institutions. The ICC acting as a court of last resort must provide redress to Palestinian victims by exercising its mandate with respect to war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israelis.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.