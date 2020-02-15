Japan’s New Assistance to Palestinian People (USD 32,764,655), 12 February 2020

The Government of Japan has committed a new assistance of USD 467,237266 to the Palestinian people through international organizations.

This new package includes:

(1) Assistance for Palestinian refugees through UNRWA.

(2) Urgent protection support for vulnerable population through UNDP, UNICEF,

UNWOMEN, UNFPA, UNMAS, OCHA and ICRC

(3) Provision of medical supply through UNOPS and WHO

(4) Assistance for the economic promotion through UNDP and the Office of Quartet.

Japan has been providing assistance for the key ministries both financially and technically, in their preparation for statehood in line with Palestinian national development plans. Japan has also provided assistance through UN agencies as well as to local NGOs and local councils through grassroots development projects. With the new assistance, Japan’s total assistance since 1993 will reach approximately USD 2 billion. (END)