Japan Contributes US$ 2.85 Million in Emergency Assistance for Palestine Refugees

Today, the Government of Japan contributed US$ 2.85 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to enable the provision of critical winterization services to Palestine refugees in Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

“I am very happy to announce that the Government of Japan is contributing US$ 2.85 million to UNRWA to support Palestine refugee families in the current winter conditions. This contribution represents our determined commitment and solidarity to Palestine refugees at a time when the region continues to experience serious humanitarian crises,” H.E. Ambassador Mr. Masayuki Magoshi, Representative of Japan to Palestine, said.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Mr. Philippe Lazzarini said: “On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to thank the Government of Japan for its generous support. This timely contribution will help vulnerable Palestine refugees survive some of the most difficult winter weather conditions that the Middle East has seen in decades. The Government of Japan is among the most important partners and supporters of the work of UNRWA, it is a partnership that the Agency is proud of and hopes to maintain and grow.”

The Government of Japan is a dedicated donor to UNRWA, having supported the Agency since 1953. In 2021, the Government of Japan was the 5th largest contributor to UNRWA. The Agency thanks the donor community for the enduring support of donors like the Government of Japan, enabling the Agency to provide vital services to Palestine refugees across the Middle East in the face of continuing challenges.

Background Information:

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

