Japan contributes US$ 20.2 million to support UNRWA efforts to assist for Palestine refugees

The Government of Japan contributed US$ 20.2 million in three donations to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Of these funds, over US$ 1.6 million will support the provision of core services – including healthcare and education – while more than US$ 15 million will fund vital services to Palestine refugees in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon through the Agency’s Emergency Appeals.

Moreover, the Government of Japan has allocated US$ 3.3 million for continued lifesaving in-kind food operations and healthcare services for Palestine refugees in Gaza, amidst worsening economic and social conditions.

“I am very happy to announce that the Government of Japan has decided to contribute over US$ 20 million in support of UNRWA operations. These contributions represent our determined commitment and solidarity to Palestine refugees at a time when the region continues to experience serious humanitarian crisis, including COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ambassador Mr. Masayuki Magoshi, Representative of Japan to Palestine.

Mr. Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, said: “On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to thank the Government of Japan for its continuing generous support for Palestinian refugees during an exceptionally challenging period. The Government of Japan has been exemplary in its support to the Agency and to Palestine refugees. I deeply appreciate this very generous support to a vulnerable refugee community in the region.”

The Government of Japan is a dedicated donor to UNRWA, having supported the Agency since 1953. In 2021, the Government of Japan was the 5th largest contributor to the Agency. It is thanks to the enduring support of donors like Japan that UNRWA continues to provide lifesaving humanitarian services to Palestine refugees.

Background Information:

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.7 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

