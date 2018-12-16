Italy makes multiple contributions to UNRWA, reinforcing health and food security for vulnerable refugees in Gaza and the West Bank

The Government of Italy has contributed EUR 4 million to UNRWA, of which EUR 2 million is for health services in Gaza, and EUR 2 million for UNRWA food programmes in both the West Bank and Gaza. These vital funds have been disbursed rapidly in response to the Agency’s unprecedented financial crisis, enabling Palestine refugees to meet their basic food needs and protect livelihoods.

In the West Bank, Italy is contributing EUR 300,000 to the UNRWA Emergency Food Assistance programme, which also includes cash grants, to support 37,000 Bedouin-herders and another 422 Palestine refugee households facing restricted access to employment and services. With food insecurity reaching 60% in some Bedouin communities coupled with imminent threats of mass demolition, notably the village of Khan Al Ahmar Abu el Hilu located in Jerusalem’s E1 corridor, this contribution by the Government of Italy is crucial for the resilience of vulnerable communities in the West Bank.

In Gaza, the Government of Italy is contributing EUR 1.7 million which will enable food distribution to more than 225,000 Palestine refugees in poverty, living on less than US$ 1.74 a day. UNRWA provides critical humanitarian services to more than 925,000 Palestine refugees who call the besieged enclave home.

In addition, Italy is contributing EUR 2 million for the provision of primary health care in Gaza to Palestine refugees, through three health centres during 2019, enabling UNRWA to deliver an estimated 400,000 medical consultations. More than 1.3 million Palestine refugees in Gaza benefit from UNRWA healthcare services and some 3.36 million medical consultations were recorded in January-October 2018.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krähenbühl highlighted the importance of these contributions: “We thank the Government of Italy for its timely and critical contributions. Not only does this funding enable UNRWA to continue vital service provision, the timely manner in which these contributions were delivered allowed for the continuation of the programs for the benefit of UNRWA beneficiaries.”

The Government of Italy is strong supporter of the Agency, with its total contributions to date surpassing EUR 90 million. In 2018 alone, Italy’s support of EUR 15 million enabled UNRWA to continue to provide vital services to Palestine refugees, as the Agency faced the largest funding shortfall since its inception.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.4 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

For more information, please contact:

Sami Mshasha

Chief of Communications, Arabic Language Spokesperson

Mobile: +972 (0)54 216 8295

Office: +972 (0)258 90724

s.mshasha@unrwa.org