Italy grants 500,000 Euros to Strengthen Reproductive Health and Rights for Palestinian Youth

Tuesday 25 September 2018, Jerusalem - The Italian Government has generously granted 500,000 Euros to continue supporting and empowering Young Palestinians to have access to sexual and reproductive health services and rights (SRHR).

This grant will expand Italy’s support during 2017 and 2018 on empowering women and girls to obtain quality sexual and reproductive health care. The project will scale up interventions with and for Palestinian youth, especially those left behind in fragile locations, to advocate for their rights through leading innovative initiatives in partnership with universities, community leaders and civil society organizations.

The project will achieve the following objectives:

Enhanced capacities to develop and implement policies, and mechanisms, that prioritize access to information and services for sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights for young people, especially for those furthest behind; Tailored health services for young people are further developed, promoted and institutionalized; Improved leadership and participation of adolescents and youth on SRHRs interventions.

The Consul General of Italy, Mr. Fabio Sokolowicz, highlighted the Italian Government's longstanding support for the Palestinian people, especially young Palestinians in the field of healthcare and gender equality. Through this grant, Italy continues to promote development by ensuring young people, especially young women and girls, enjoy living a healthier life free from stereotyped gendered norms, social stigmas and other barriers to sexual and reproductive health services.

The Representative of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in Jerusalem, Ms. Cristina Natoli, stressed the fact that the intervention is built on the success of previous actions conducted in partnership with UNFPA, which have made tangible the public and institutional interest of Universities, Ministries, Civil Society Organizations and communities on sexual and reproductive health rights and related services for youth in Palestine. “We are grateful to the Italian Government for their continuous support to Palestine, and in particular to vulnerable young women and girls,” Mr. Anders Thomsen, UNFPA Representative, said. “It is important to invest in young people and focus on their reproductive and sexual health in order to protect them from the risks that may result from lack of knowledge and information and how this will eventually contribute to achieving sustainable development goals” he continued.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Thomsen, UNFPA Representative, State of Palestine Tel: + 972 54 9201341. Email: thomsen@unfpa.org