Israel/Palestine: Statement by the Spokesperson on the listing of six Palestinian organisations as terrorist organisations

The European Union is proud of its continued support to civil society that contributes to peace efforts and confidence building between Israelis and Palestinians.

The EU takes very seriously the listing of six Palestinian organisations by Israel’s Ministry of Defence. These listings have far-reaching consequences for the organisations in political, legal and financial terms. We will be engaging Israeli authorities for more information regarding the basis for these designations. The EU has never and will never finance or support any terrorist organisations. It exercises maximum diligence to avoid any such situation and takes such allegations extremely serious. If substantiated evidence were to be provided that any beneficiary has made an inappropriate use of EU funds, the EU would take action to recover these funds. Past allegations of the misuse of EU funds in relation to certain Palestinian CSO partners have not been substantiated.

A thriving civil society and respect for fundamental freedoms are corner stones of open democracies. Civil society is an essential contributor to good governance, human rights, international law, democratic values and sustainable development in the EU, in Israel, Palestine and elsewhere.

