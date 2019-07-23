Israel/Palestine - Demolition of Palestinian buildings in East Jerusalem (DG ECHO, partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2019)
On 22 July 2019, Israeli authorities started destroying residential buildings in Wadi al Hummus, part of the Sur Baher neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem. The majority of the buildings are located in Area A and B of the West Bank where, according to the Oslo Accords, all civil issues are under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority.
70 families (350 people) have reportedly lost their property and investments. 17 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced.