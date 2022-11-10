Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the Secretary-General (A/77/493) [EN/AR]

Seventy-seventh session

Agenda item 47

Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories

Summary

The present report, prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 76/82, provides an update on Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan, from 1 June 2021 to 31 May 2022.

I. Introduction

1. The present report, submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 76/82, provides an update on the implementation of the resolution from 1 June 2021 to 31 May 2022. It is based on direct monitoring and information-gathering conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and on information provided by Government sources, United Nations entities and non-governmental organizations. The report should be read in conjunction with related reports of the Secretary-General and of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights submitted to the Assembly and the Human Rights Council.

2. The report contains an update on settlement advancement and its impact on the human rights of the Palestinian people. Section IV highlights in particular the growing establishment of farm outposts with intensive settler violence worsening the coercive environment and forcing Palestinian herder families to leave their homes in what could amount to forcible transfer. It also contains an update on Israeli settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan.