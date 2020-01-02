Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/357) [EN/AR]

Summary

The present report, prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/98, provides an update on Israeli settlement activities and their impact on human rights in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan. The report covers the period from 1 June 2018 to 31 May 2019.

I. Introduction

1. The present report, submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/98, provides an update on the implementation of the resolution from 1 June 2018 to 31 May 2019. It is based on direct monitoring and other information-gathering activities conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and on information provided by other United Nations entities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and by non-governmental organizations. The report should be read in conjunction with recent related reports of the Secretary-General and of the High Commissioner submitted to the Assembly (A/73/410 and A/73/420) and to the Human Rights Council (A/HRC/40/39, A/HRC/40/42 and A/HRC/40/43). The quarterly updates of the Secretary-General presented to the Security Council on the implementation of Council resolution 2334 (2016) concerning the same period also provide relevant information.

2. During the period under review, Israeli settlement activities increased in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Significant legal developments and conditions and acts contributed to a coercive environment, including demolitions, forced evictions and acts of settler violence. Settler violence continued at a high level, while injuries to Palestinians and the severity of attacks increased; related developments in Nablus and the H2 zone in Hebron are examined in the present report. On 28 January 2019, the Government of Israel announced its decision not to renew the mandate of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron as of 30 January 2019. The report also contains an update on Israeli settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan.