Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights*
Summary
In the present report, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights describes the expansion of the settlement enterprise of Israel, examines the existence of a coercive environment in occupied East Jerusalem, and addresses issues relating to Israeli settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan. The report covers the period from 1 November 2016 to 31 October 2017.
I. Introduction
The present report, submitted to the Human Rights Council pursuant to its resolution 34/31, provides an update on the implementation of that resolution from 1 November 2016 to 31 October 2017. It is based on monitoring and other information-gathering activities conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and on information provided by other United Nations entities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and from Israeli and Palestinian non-governmental organizations and civil society in the Occupied Syrian Golan. It should be read in conjunction with recent relevant reports of the Secretary-General and of the High Commissioner to the General Assembly and to the Council (A/72/564, A/72/565, A/HRC/37/38 and A/HRC/37/42). The quarterly updates of the Secretary-General presented to the Security Council on the implementation of Council resolution 2334 (2016) also provide relevant information.
During the period under review, the Israeli settlement enterprise continued unabated in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with significant new developments. Settlement expansion accelerated, doubling the settlement housing advancement in Area C and East Jerusalem when compared with the previous reporting period, despite a slowdown in the commencement of new construction. The Government of Israel declared that establishing settlements in the West Bank was a natural right of Israeli citizens. Conditions contributing to a coercive environment, including a large number of demolitions, forced evictions and acts of settler violence, remained a serious concern. The High Commissioner examines the developments on settlement expansion and the creation of a coercive environment in occupied East Jerusalem.