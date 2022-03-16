oPt
Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/49/85) (Advance Edited Version)
Attachments
Human Rights Council
Forty-ninth session
28 February–1 April 2022
Agenda items 2 and 7
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General
Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories
Summary
The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 46/26, provides an update on its implementation from 1 November 2020 to 31 October 2021.
I. Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 46/26.
It is based on direct monitoring conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, on governmental sources, and on information provided by other United Nations entities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and non-governmental organizations. It should be read in conjunction with recent relevant reports of the Secretary-General and the High Commissioner to the General Assembly and to the Human Rights Council.1 The quarterly updates and reports of the Secretary-General presented to the Security Council on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2334 (2016) also provide relevant information.2 2. The report, which covers the period from 1 November 2020 to 31 October 2021, contains an update on settlement activities, illegal under international law, and their impact on the human rights of Palestinians. Section IV focuses on Israel’s restrictions, including use of force, on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly of Palestinians protesting against the settlement-related activities and the wider context of the occupation.
The report also addresses issues related to Israeli settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan.
During the reporting period, Israeli settlement expansion continued at a rapid pace in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Settlers established 13 new outposts, continuing a decade-long trend of increase. Demolitions of Palestinian property and incidents of settler violence reached the highest levels ever recorded by the United Nations and settler violence became more severe. In most settler violence incidents monitored, Israeli Security Forces (ISF) failed to protect the Palestinian population, and in many cases used excessive3 force against Palestinians. Further, in many instances, ISF used excessive force when Palestinians protested against settlement expansion and outposts. Widespread impunity for settler violence and for ISF excessive use of force remained a serious concern. These developments further exacerbated the coercive environment in many Palestinian communities described in previous reports and increased the risk of forcible transfer.