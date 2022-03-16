Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/49/85) (Advance Edited Version)

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 46/26.

It is based on direct monitoring conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, on governmental sources, and on information provided by other United Nations entities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and non-governmental organizations. It should be read in conjunction with recent relevant reports of the Secretary-General and the High Commissioner to the General Assembly and to the Human Rights Council.1 The quarterly updates and reports of the Secretary-General presented to the Security Council on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2334 (2016) also provide relevant information.2 2. The report, which covers the period from 1 November 2020 to 31 October 2021, contains an update on settlement activities, illegal under international law, and their impact on the human rights of Palestinians. Section IV focuses on Israel’s restrictions, including use of force, on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly of Palestinians protesting against the settlement-related activities and the wider context of the occupation.

The report also addresses issues related to Israeli settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan.