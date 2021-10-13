Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/336)

Seventy-sixth session

Agenda item 55

Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories

Summary

The present report, prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/97, provides an update on Israeli settlement activities in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan, from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021, and highlights their impact on human rights.

I. Introduction