oPt
Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/336)
Attachments
Seventy-sixth session
Agenda item 55
Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories
Summary
The present report, prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/97, provides an update on Israeli settlement activities in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan, from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021, and highlights their impact on human rights.
I. Introduction
The present report, submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/97, provides an update on the implementation of the resolution from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021. It is based on direct monitoring conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and on information provided by other United Nations entities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The report should be read in conjunction with recent related reports of the SecretaryGeneral and of the High Commissioner submitted to the Assembly and to the Human Rights Council.1 The quarterly reports of the Secretary-General to the Security Council on the implementation of resolution 2334 (2016) concerning the same period2 also provide relevant information.
The report contains an update on settlement advancement and its impact on the human rights of Palestinian people. Section IV focuses in particular on the combined impact of Israeli-declared military firing zones and settler outpost activities near Palestinian communities. It also contains an update on Israeli settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan.
During the reporting period, Israeli settlement activities continued in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan. Demolitions of Palestinian property and settler violence reached the highest levels since the United Nations began systematic recording. In most settler violence incidents monitored, Israeli security forces failed to protect the Palestinian population, and in many cases used force against Palestinians. Widespread impunity for this violence remained a serious concern. These developments further exacerbated the coercive environment in many Palestinian communities described in previous reports and increased the risk of forcible transfer.