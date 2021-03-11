Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/46/65)(Advance Edited Version)

Human Rights Council

Forty-sixth session

22 February–19 March 2021

Agenda items 2 and 7

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Summary

In the present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 43/31, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights provides an update on the implementation of resolution 43/31 from 1 November 2019 to 31 October 2020. The High Commissioner describes the expansion of Israeli settlement activities and their negative impact on the rights of Palestinian people and on the contiguity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly in and around East Jerusalem. The High Commissioner also addresses issues relating to Israeli settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan.

I. Introduction

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 43/31, in which the Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to report on the implementation of the resolution at its forty-sixth session, with particular emphasis on the consequences of the intensification of settlement activity and other steps taken towards formal annexation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly in and around East Jerusalem and the so-called E1 area, for the contiguity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and their implications for the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of the Palestinian people. In the report, which covers the period from 1 November 2019 to 31 October 2020, the High Commissioner also addresses issues relating to Israeli settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The report is based on monitoring and other information-gathering activities conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and on information provided by governmental sources, other United Nations entities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Israeli and Palestinian non-governmental organizations, and civil society in the occupied Syrian Golan. It should be read in conjunction with recent relevant reports submitted by the Secretary-General and the High Commissioner to the General Assembly and to the Human Rights Council.1 The quarterly updates and reports of the Secretary-General presented to the Security Council on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2334 (2016) also provide relevant information.2 3. During the period under review, Israeli settlement expansion continued at a rapid pace in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Policies and acts contributing to a coercive environment, including demolition of Palestinian property and resulting displacement, reached the highest levels since 2016 despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. High levels of settler violence persisted, as well as a significant lack of accountability for such acts.