Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/333) [EN/AR]

Seventy-sixth session

Item 55 of the provisional agenda*

Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the

rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the

occupied territories

Summary

Submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/98, the present report examines Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. It covers the period from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021.

I. Introduction

1. Submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/98, the present report covers the period from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021. It is based on monitoring conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and on information collected by other United Nations entities and non-governmental organizations. The report should be read in conjunction with the report of the Secretary-General on Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan (A/76/336) and the reports of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights submitted to the Human Rights Council at its forty-sixth session (A/HRC/46/22, A/HRC/46/63 and A/HRC/46/65).

2. Through trends and cases documented by OHCHR, the report illustrates multiple obstacles to the enjoyment of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory stemming from Israeli policies and practices. Owing to space constraints, the report does not address all issues of concern, nor does it address all cases documented during the reporting period. Developments related to settlement construction and related violations of international law are described in the report of the Secretary-General on Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

3. Following the issuance in February 2020 of a report of the United Nations High Commissioner to the Human Rights Council on a database of business enterprises involved in activities linked to Israeli settlements (A/HRC/43/71), the Government of Israel publicly announced a freeze in relations with the High Commissioner and OHCHR. One result is that international staff of the OHCHR office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory have been obliged to work outside the territory, complicating critical mandated work on human rights by the United Nations.