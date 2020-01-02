Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/468) [EN/AR]

Summary

The present report has been prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/99. It focuses on Israeli practices affecting the human rights of Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and covers the period from 1 June 2018 to 31 May 2019.

I. Introduction

1. Submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/99, the present report covers the period from 1 June 2018 to 31 May 2019. It is based on monitoring conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and on information collected by other United Nations entities and non-governmental organizations, unless otherwise indicated. It should be read in conjunction with the report of the Secretary-General on Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan (A/74/357) and the reports of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights submitted to the fortieth session of the Human Rights Council (A/HRC/40/42, A/HRC/40/43 and A/HRC/40/73).

2. During the reporting period, a total of 218 Palestinians (210 male, eight female), including 48 children were killed and 22,483 injured by Israeli security forces. In addition, four (A/74/357, para. 19) Palestinians were killed by settlers. A total of 14 Israelis, including one woman, were killed by Palestinian civilians (8) or armed groups (6), and 142 were injured. One of the women injured, who was pregnant during an attack by Palestinians, gave birth prematurely and the baby subsequently died. Of the 178 Palestinians killed in Gaza, 94 were demonstrating along the Gaza-Israel fence when they were killed, in many instances raising concerns of possible excessive use of force by Israeli security forces. In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Israeli security forces killed 40 Palestinians during the reporting period, including 21 in the context of attacks or alleged attacks against Israelis. Some cases monitored by OHCHR raised serious concerns of possible arbitrary deprivation of life and extrajudicial execution by Israeli security forces (see para. 11 below). Serious concerns remained about possible impunity for excessive use of force by Israeli security forces (see, inter alia, A/HRC/40/43).

3. Reaching the worst levels since 2014, there were at least eight serious instances of escalation in fighting between Israel and Palestinian armed groups, during which Palestinian armed groups reportedly fired some 1,275 rockets and 676 mortar rounds towards Israel and Israeli security forces fired 1,278 missiles and 354 shells into Gaza. During the escalations, at least 16 Palestinian civilians were killed, including four women and five children. Four Israeli civilians were killed by rockets fired indiscriminately from Gaza. Many of the rockets and mortar rounds launched from Gaza were intercepted by the “iron dome” of Israel; however, a considerable number landed in Israel, some of which damaged residential buildings, kindergartens and schools. The protracted humanitarian crisis resulting from the 12-year Israeli closures, militant activity, recurrent hostilities and the Palestinian internal political division deepened, having a profound impact on the human rights of Palestinians in Gaza.

4. The advancement of settlement construction accelerated during the reporting period (A/74/357, paras. 5–7), while the number and severity of settler attacks continued to increase (ibid., para. 19). This was particularly striking in the H2 zone of Hebron and in the areas surrounding Nablus. The withdrawal of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron, following the decision of Israel not to renew its mandate beyond 31 January 2019, removed an important protection mechanism that had been place for more than 20 years (ibid., para. 54). An increase in demolitions and ongoing forced evictions continued to hamper the housing rights of hundreds of Palestinians. Those acts and conditions contributed to the existing coercive environment, which may leave Palestinians with no option but to leave their places of residence. Those developments are examined in detail in the report of the Secretary-General on Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (A/74/357).

5. The present report illustrates, through observed trends, the multiple obstacles to the enjoyment of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory that stem from Israeli policies and practices. Owing to space constraints, the report does not address all issues of concern, nor all cases documented during the reporting period.