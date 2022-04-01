The Israeli Government’s Old-New Palestine Strategy [EN/AR]

BRIEFING 86 / MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA

Little has changed in the calculations of the main actors in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, despite the dramatic upsurge in violence almost a year ago. To prevent a reprise, outside powers should push for interim steps as they revisit the core assumptions of their diplomacy.

This publication is part of a joint initiative between the International Crisis Group and the U.S./Middle East Project (USMEP) to help resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

What’s new? Not much, and that is the problem. It is business as usual for Israel and the outside world vis-à-vis the Israeli-Palestinian conflict following the eruption of violence in April-May 2021. The Israeli coalition government arrived with messages of positive change but has stepped up repressive practices instead.

Why does it matter? The spring 2021 events showed that the status quo guarantees future rounds of escalation. Failure to address the conflict’s roots or at least lower the temperature via intermediate steps will precipitate more violence. International near-silence has allowed Israel to take further measures to quash Palestinian resistance to the occupation.

What should be done? International stakeholders should push for long-overdue steps to reduce risks of another flare-up – a long-term truce in Gaza; a halt to West Bank settlements and evictions of East Jerusalem Palestinians; respect for traditional arrangements at Jerusalem holy sites; and renewal of Palestinian political leadership – while rethinking approaches to peace.

I. Overview

Almost one year after the upheaval of April-May 2021, neither Israel nor any outside power has overhauled its approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Indeed, developments suggest that everyone’s calculus remains much the same. Israel’s government has alluded to “shrinking the conflict” – contemplating steps that slightly mitigate the dire economic situation of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza in lieu of pursuing a political solution – and through its Western-oriented foreign minister has sought to reassure external actors. But Israel’s line, if it seems new, is in fact a repackaging of a status quo that is, as the spring 2021 events showed, increasingly untenable. Israel’s further settlement expansion in the West Bank and designation of six respected Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist underscore how hopeless prospects for peace have become. External actors should push for interim remedial steps to reduce risks of another flare-up. They should also start rethinking the entire edifice of what has become a defunct peace process.

The coalition government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that took office in June 2021 following elections three months prior seemed to consign the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the back burner. It did so despite the events that had just transpired, including Palestinian protests across the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem and Israel itself, and an eleven-day aerial bombardment of Gaza – in response to Hamas rocket volleys into Israel – that further degraded vast swathes of the coastal strip. The government adopted both a new tone and a new narrative. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, a centrist, sought to mollify Western governments that had been put off by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard line against the Palestinians and the brashness with which he addressed Israel’s allies. Lapid’s more diplomatic tone and Bennett's less overtly confrontational approach to Palestinians seem to have worked in wooing back sometimes disaffected Western leaders, who, preoccupied by crises elsewhere, in any case have little appetite to confront Israel over its policies toward the Palestinians.

Yet this softer tack amounts to little. In essence, it entails a measure of economic cooperation that barely affects overall dynamics of occupation, institutionalised discrimination or denial of basic rights, alongside stepped-up diplomatic, financial and security support for the Palestinian Authority (PA), with which Israel cooperates and on which it relies to suppress resistance to the occupation. The PA itself has lost popular legitimacy due to corruption, incompetence and clampdowns on dissent, as well as its readiness to work with Israeli authorities with no return in the form of a political horizon for Palestinian rights and freedoms. It has baulked at organising elections that could refresh Palestinian politics and improve governance. The Bennett-Lapid government’s old-new strategy, which in its previous iterations repeatedly failed to contribute to progress toward peace, is a product of the Israeli system’s gravitational pull away from any form of peace process. Without clear determination on the Israeli leadership’s part to reverse the existing trends, Israel’s de facto annexation of the West Bank will continue.

Meanwhile, external actors stand by nearly mute, except in certain isolated cases encompassing some but not most new settlements and home evictions. Part of it is fear of upsetting the fragile coalition government. The U.S. under President Joe Biden would likely have been more forward-leaning in its criticism of Israel’s terrorism designation of six Palestinian civil society organisations, for example, or of aspects of its settlement-building enterprise had the government in charge been Netanyahu-led. But regardless of who is in power in Israel, the U.S. has little interest in confronting Israel, especially while it is involved in sensitive negotiations with Iran to revive the nuclear deal – a goal the Israeli leadership opposes. As for European states, they appear to have largely washed their hands of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, divided internally, under little domestic pressure to act and now, of course, gripped by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The result is that, instead of taking steps to reduce conflict and push for serious peace talks, international actors are enabling Israel’s repression and, through near silence, letting Israel keep acting with impunity. Absent more decisive action and a thorough rethinking of the international approach to the conflict, this path can only lead further away from the two-state solution they profess to support, while further eroding Palestinian rights and encouraging renewed violence.

The spring 2021 fighting and Israel’s subsequent continuation of Netanyahu-era policies toward the Palestinians offer yet more proof that the conflict’s current manifestation is untenable. A rethink of the overall approach to peace is long overdue. Until that happens, however, foreign powers should at least push for steps to reduce tensions and mitigate risks of another escalation. They should urge Israel to pursue a long-term truce with Hamas in Gaza, which would allow rebuilding in the strip to begin and would protect civilians on both sides; freeze settlement expansion, home demolitions, evictions and expropriation in the West Bank; rescind the bans on six Palestinian civil society organisations; repeal orders to evict Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah and other parts of occupied East Jerusalem; revert to the framework known as the Status Quo, which had largely kept the peace at the Holy Esplanade (the Jerusalem compound that comprises the Haram al-Sharif and Temple Mount); and address institutionalised discrimination against Palestinian citizens of Israel itself.

Most of these steps should have been taken a decade or three ago – Crisis Group has long urged many of them – but their seemingly perpetual recurrence does not make them any less necessary today if further bloodshed is to be averted. External actors need to do more, in other words, to hold Israel accountable for its policies of systematic discrimination, violence, dispossession and de facto annexation. Such steps would come not a moment too soon, as tensions appear to be rising once again ahead of Muslim and Jewish religious holidays in April, and Israelis and Palestinians will soon mark the first anniversary of last year’s upheaval.

At the same time, they should press for Palestinian political renewal via national elections, which would allow for a return to representative institutions and improve prospects for national reconciliation between Fatah (and by extension the PA) and Hamas. They should demand that the PA stop intimidating and repressing peaceful opposition. Hamas should not fire rockets indiscriminately into Israel, though there is scant likelihood that the movement will refrain from doing so absent a long-term truce. Outside actors should keep holding Hamas accountable for such attacks.