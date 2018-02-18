Israel strikes Gaza after soldiers hurt, two Palestinians dead
Israel launches attacks against 18 targets belonging to militant groups in Gaza in response to an explosion that wounded four Israeli soldiers
Israel says attacked 18 targets belonging to militants
Two Palestinians killed by Israeli tank fire - Gaza medics
GAZA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Israeli fire killed two Palestinian teenagers in Gaza, local health officials said on Sunday, after Israel launched attacks against 18 targets belonging to militant groups in the enclave in response to an explosion that wounded four Israeli soldiers.
