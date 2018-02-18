Israel strikes Gaza after soldiers hurt, two Palestinians dead

Israel launches attacks against 18 targets belonging to militant groups in Gaza in response to an explosion that wounded four Israeli soldiers

Israel says attacked 18 targets belonging to militants

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli tank fire - Gaza medics

GAZA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Israeli fire killed two Palestinian teenagers in Gaza, local health officials said on Sunday, after Israel launched attacks against 18 targets belonging to militant groups in the enclave in response to an explosion that wounded four Israeli soldiers.

