Israel’s Responsibility to Guarantee the Right to Health for Palestinians in the oPt | Position Paper (February 2021)

As a necessary though insufficient measure, Israel must provide Palestinians with treatment that is unavailable through the Palestinian healthcare system.

In this position paper, Physicians for Human Rights Israel outlines Israel’s obligation to guarantee the right to health of Palestinians living in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) and the violation of this right throughout the years of the occupation.

While calling on Israel to uphold Palestinians’ right to health, the paper also notes, “Israel’s obligation to guarantee the right to health of Palestinians cannot continue forever, and Israel must work towards ending this obligation, which derives from its status as an occupying power. This is especially true in light of the prolonged occupation and all of its accompanying features of colonialism and apartheid, and considering Israel’s control over most of the necessary conditions for protecting and promoting the right to health.” The paper stresses that the right to health will not be fully guaranteed until Palestinians’ civil and political rights, both as individuals and as a national collective, are realized.

The paper demands that Israel in the immediate future: allow free and open passage between the different parts of the oPt, enable the Palestinian healthcare system to function as a single unit, cancel the permit regime, end to the blockade on the Gaza Strip, and provide funding for medical treatments that are unavailable in the oPt.