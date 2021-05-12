Israel - Palestine – Severe escalation in Gaza (DG ECHO, EUDEL, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2021)

A weekend of violent clashes between Palestinians, Israeli settlers and Israeli Security Forces left hundreds wounded in East Jerusalem. The clashes were the result of Israel’s planned eviction of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah. A decision by the Israel Supreme Court, which is expected to uphold the evictions, has been postponed in an attempt to lower the tensions, as Ramadan ends and Eid begins. Israel responded to rocket launches by Hamas, targeting Gaza with over 300 missiles, destroying civilian and public buildings, killing over 30, including 10 children, and injuring over 200. Hamas launched over 100 rockets in the direction of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and in Ashkelon, killing 3 Israelis. More than 1,000 rockets were launched from Gaza since Monday evening. These are the most intensive aerial exchanges between Israel and Hamas since the 2014 war in Gaza. DG ECHO is monitoring the situation carefully. The conflict escalation, during the COVID-19 pandemic, may lead to increased humanitarian needs given the limited access that Palestinians in Gaza have to healthcare and vaccines.