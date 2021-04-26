oPt
Israel - Palestine - Rising tensions and violence in Jerusalem and Gaza (DG ECHO, EUDEL, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 April 2021)
- A week of turmoil in Jerusalem resulted in heightened tensions across large swathes of East Jerusalem and the West Bank, with protesters chanting “death to Arabs”.
- From 23 to 26 April, 41 rockets were launched from Gaza to Israel. This was the largest barrage of rockets since 2018. Israeli Defence Forces responded with retaliation strikes from air, sea and ground against Hamas positions. There were no injuries reported.
- Tensions have risen with the erection of barricades preventing people from celebrating Ramadan at traditional prayer sites and there are worries that the situation may further deteriorate if Palestinian elections planned for 22 May 2021 are cancelled.