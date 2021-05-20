Israel - Palestine – Conflict (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Palestinian Ministry of Health) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2021)

The hostilities and escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas has entered its 11th day with calls for an end to the violence going unheeded.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, as of 19 May, 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children, 38 women and 17 elderly people, while 1,620 are wounded. 12 Israelis have been killed, including 2 children and over 300 are wounded. There has been widespread international condemnation, including from the European Union, at the indiscriminate killing of children.

UN OCHA reports that the conflict has so far displaced 75,000 Palestinians, including 47,000 who are seeking protection in 58 UNRWA schools across Gaza.

An estimated 800,000 people are without access to safe water. An estimated 1,000 housing and commercial units are destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, and almost 13,000 housing units damaged. Six hospitals and 11 primary health care centres have been damaged.

Humanitarian actors continue to plead for access to Gaza as the humanitarian situation deteriorates.