Israel: Complex Emergency - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRIL003

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Since 6 pm 10 May, Israel faced a complex emergency that escalated during the following days, during which thousands (approx. 4,300) of rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israeli villages and cities surrounding and up to 170 km from the Gaza strip border including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Beer-Sheba. This is the largest and most significant attack on the Israeli population for years. The situation got to a peak in the week following 14 May with rockets fired all over the country, massive civil unrest spread throughout the country. This has triggered the activation of the MDA National response mechanism (highest level of alert) not only at the local branches level (in the areas directly affected by the rockets– 170 km from Gaza border), but activating on the highest level of alert all MDA branches nationwide. This highest level of alert nationally was sustained between 14 and 22 May.

On 14 May rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the north of Israel for the first time during the escalation. The rockets fired from Lebanon landed in the Mediterranean Sea or uninhabited areas, activating rockets alarm but not causing any casualties. It was the first day when rockets were fired from Gaza and Lebanon, threatening both the north, center and south of Israel.

Rockets continued to be fired in high quantities until cessation of hostilities took place on 21 May at 02:00 AM. During this whole period, population in the South, Center and North of Israel was under direct threat of rocket attacks (having the south of Israel suffering repeated firing of rocket and shell mortars against them).

In addition to the rocket strikes, in many cities all over Israel, civil unrest has broken out and violent demonstrations have taken place, during which hundreds of people have been injured and severe damage has been caused to buildings and infrastructure.

The civil unrest peaked in East Jerusalem on 10 May, and spread within the next days to more cities. On the night of 11 May, for the first time in the history of Israel, a state of emergency and a night curfew were declared in the city of Lod, and the public at risk was evacuated from their houses in one night (all their needs have been taken care of by the local authorities). On 12 May, the civil unrest spread to more cities, also in the north of the country, and on 14 May, violent incidents were reported also in Judea and Samaria, as well as in many other locations in Israel.

In the center and south of Israel (in the areas at risk of rocket strikes), schools have been closed, and public gatherings in open places were prohibited. The affected population in the villages and cities in the range of the rockets has been required to remain in the vicinity of 15-90 seconds from the shelters, depending on their distance from the border. Within several kilometers from the Gaza strip border, the movement on roads and train tracks has been restricted.

Since the beginning of the escalation, 13 people in Israel were killed and hundreds were injured. MDA treated 799 and transported most of them to hospitals.

On 21 May at 02:00 AM a ceasefire was declared.