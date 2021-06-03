Israel and the occupied territories: responding to urgent needs (May 2021)

Renewed hostilities between Gaza and Israel broke out in May and lasted for 11 days. The ICRC has stepped up its activities to meet the resulting humanitarian needs of people affected by the recent escalation.

On both sides of the Gaza fence, the ICRC has been closely monitoring the respect of the applicable rules of international humanitarian law and documenting the humanitarian consequences of such hostilities. We are raising concerns with authorities on both sides as part of our bilateral and confidential dialogues.

Considering the recent escalation, we assessed the needs in all places of detention in the Gaza Strip and recommended to the authorities to allow detainees to stay in contact with their families during this difficult time.

Supporting health facilities is our key priority, and aside from material support, one of the ICRC’s surgical teams has arrived in Gaza to help with complex surgical interventions.

Displaced persons, damaged houses and vital infrastructure, affected businesses and livelihoods, and weapon contamination takes center stage in our list of priorities, in coordination with the concerned authorities and other humanitarian actors.

We are working closely with our partners at the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) branch in Gaza and Magen David Adom (MDA) in Israel.

In response to the urgent needs generated by renewed hostilities, the ICRC has facilitated the transport of medical supplies from PRCS Ramallah warehouse to its Gaza Branch to replenish stocks consumed by its Emergency Medical Service (EMS) response.

Because there is no health without mental health, the ICRC will enhance efforts to help strengthen local capacities to respond to the mental health needs of people. We have also stepped up our mental health programs ‘Helping the Helpers’ & ‘Healing the Wounds’ at the community level in Gaza.