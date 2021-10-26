Israel and the occupied territories: ICRC condemns violent behavior against its staff in the West Bank

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemns today's violent behavior against our staff in the West Bank.

ICRC staff were attacked with pepper spray by Israeli settlers during a joint field visit with Palestinian farmers and IDF officials in the area of Burin town south of Nablus. IDF officials present on the ground escorted ICRC staff to their military base, where they provided first aid.

This is not the 1st time ICRC staff are aggressed while carrying out their work in the West Bank.

ICRC strongly condemns any act or threat of violence against its staff and against local communities in the area. It calls for full respect of the ICRC's exclusively humanitarian mandate.

For more information:

Yahia Masswadeh (Arabic, English), ICRC Jerusalem, tel: +972 52 601 9148

Chris Hanger (English, French, German), ICRC Jerusalem, tel: +972 52 601 9150