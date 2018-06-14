Ismaïl Haniyeh Lauds Morocco's Initiative to Send Emergency Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians

Head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement "Hamas" Ismail Haniyeh lauded, on Wednesday, the initiative of the Kingdom of Morocco to send emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

In a statement to the press shortly after the Moroccan field hospital began providing medical services to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Haniyeh stressed that as the enemies of the Palestinian people are trying to worsen the blockade and inflict other forms of torture, loyal members of the Ummah intervene to perform their duty and bring the help and assistance needed.

"HM Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, was kind enough to take action following our call to provide support and assistance to the wounded demonstrators calling for the Return and lifting the blockade", by giving His High instructions to set up a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, said Haniyeh, expressing his thanks to the Moroccan Sovereign, Government and people who have always showed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The Moroccan Medical-Surgical Field Hospital, set up by the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) in the Gaza Strip, started Tuesday receiving Palestinian patients and wounded to provide them with the necessary healthcare.

The hospital's medical and paramedical staff includes 13 doctors and 21 nurses working in different specialities, including cardiology, ophthalmology, ENT, gynaecology-obstetrics, traumatology, paediatrics and radiology.