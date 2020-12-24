Islamic Relief Palestine: Gender-based violence against women and girls in Gaza - Protection and Inclusion Framework

Executive summary

Globally, one in three women will experience gender-based violence, in the form of physical or sexual violence, throughout their lifetime. In Gaza, patriarchal gender norms and traditions contribute to the acceptance of violence against women and girls, as in other patriarchal societies, but have been exacerbated by the decades-long blockade of Gaza that heavily restricts movement of people and goods. These conditions have disproportionately affected women and girls.

This study looks at GBV, in particular domestic and Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) perpetrated against women from across Gaza. It focuses on the experiences of widowed, abandoned, single, married and remarried women in Gaza and, in particular, those of beneficiaries of three Islamic Relief Palestine programmes: “Enhancing Economic Empowerment”; “Recovering Wellbeing of Children”; and the “Orphan Sponsorship programme”. Drawing on their experiences, the study identifies a range of forms of Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) that are prevalent in Gaza. It makes a series of recommendations to inform future GBV prevention and response strategies for humanitarian actors in Gaza.

Its aim is to analyse protection against domestic and IPV and contribute to preventing and mitigating risks associated with Islamic Relief’s work with vulnerable women and girls.

