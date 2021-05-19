IRCS Responds to IFRC Emergency Appeal over Gaza Crisis

TEHRAN, 16 May 2021 (IRCS) – Writing a letter to Mr Francesco Rocca, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Dr Karim Hemmati voiced the Society readiness in response to the DREF operation launched by the IFRC for Gaza crisis on 15 May.

The Iranian Red Crescent has allocated 100,000 USD to support the Palestinian Red Crescent to provide medical items to the affected people in the ongoing crusis in Gaza.

The full message of IRCS president to IFRC president reads as follows:

Dear Mr. Francesco Rocca,

President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

On behalf of the staff and volunteers of the Iranian Red Crescent, I would like to express my compliments to you and those who dedicate themselves to protect the lives of the affected people.

In line with the realization of the humanitarian mandate, I am pleased to inform you that despite to the imposed sanction and existing challenges in fighting with COVID-19 across Iran, the Iranian Red Crescent Society intends to contribute USD 100,000 to the emergency appeal issued by the IFRC with regard to the recent conflicts in Palestine in order to be earmarked for the provision of the emergency ambulances.

Meanwhile, please note that we have launched a national campaign in cooperation with the related institutions to collect public donations in favor of the affected people in Palestine for further contributions.

We hope to see a peaceful living for all individuals around the world.

Sincerely yours,

Dr. Karim Hemmati

President