With the international participation for the first time, the "Red Crescent" opens the activities of the tenth disaster response camp in the light of long-standing conflicts

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) opened its tenth disaster response camp in Al-Bireh today, which will last for nine days.For the first time, the Society will hold an international training course for 45 trainees. (20) trainees from the National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

In his speech, the President of the Society, Dr. Younis Al-Khatib, welcomed the participants in these events from different National Societies from the Middle East, Europe and Canada. Israeli occupation.

He stressed that the practices of this occupation, which contravene international humanitarian law, have left many injured, martyrs and Palestinian refugees in the Diaspora countries. The emblem.

The training will run from 3-5 May this month at the association's headquarters in al-Bireh, and from 6-9/11 in Musafir Bani Na'im, a desert area in Hebron. The site was chosen because it allows for near-reality simulation of the disaster response process, with most training sessions in the field. Participants in the training will live in a number of tents that they will set up themselves and receive training in a largely austere environment.

The trainers will share the experience and expertise of the Palestine Red Crescent Society in responding to disasters in the current protracted conflict and will coordinate with many partners (including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, National Partner Societies and An-Najah University Civil Defense, UNRWA, OCHA and WHO) to share their experiences and experiences of working in protracted conflicts in order to enrich the training process.