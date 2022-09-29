INEE Guidance Note on Teacher Wellbeing in Emergency Settings: Domain 2 - Access and Learning Environment, Palestine Contextualization

These contextualization tools consist of a methodology and reflections, as well as the resultant contextualized Domain 2 of the Guidance Note for Teacher Wellbeing in Emergency Settings for use in Palestine.

Abla Assaf conducted this work in coordination with the Ministry of Education (MoE) in Palestine. The contextualization focuses on the teachers living and working in the West Bank and Jerusalem who are employed by the Palestinian MoE.

This contextualization project sought to better understand the challenges, opportunities, and limitations of contextualizing a global good for use in specific contexts. The resulting outputs provide important insights and lessons for INEE, and we hope these will be supportive resources for members wishing to engage in conversations and action around teacher wellbeing in their own contexts.

Read this accompanying blog for further information behind the project.

These publications are part of a larger project, funded by Education Cannot Wait, to develop a Teacher Wellbeing Toolkit in order to meet the needs of teachers in their local context. The resources developed under this project also include: